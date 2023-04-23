NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in New Haven were alerted to four shootings in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

The shootings were in the Newhallville neighborhood, Fair Haven and at a Lowe’s. City leaders and community advocates are working on all sides to prevent and solve crime.

The violence started around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Police responded to a shooting on Huntington Street, where two houses and three cars were hit. Fifteen fired cartridge cases were found. Authorities said a man with at least one gunshot wound was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Investigators are looking into whether these two incidents are connected. New Haven officers have obtained surveillance footage of the incident. New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said cameras had been a huge help in solving crime. The Board of Alders approved funds to install 500 surveillance cameras across the city. Elicker said the city had installed 100 cameras so far.

“[They] already are a huge asset. The cameras have helped to solve a number of the shootings and homicides we have seen in the city,” he said. New Haven Police Department cameras were also seen in the Foxon Boulevard Lowe’s parking lot, where police said a woman was shot after a “stunt driving show.”

Around the same time, police responded to Saltonstall Avenue and found a 26-year-old woman, identified as Tayna Rodriguez, with gunshot wounds. Authorities said she was shot following a fight between three men. Leon Guerrero, 30, was arrested for shooting Rodriguez.

The homicide on Saltonstall Avenue is the city’s ninth homicide of the year. Intervention groups are working hard to prevent more violence. Leonard Jahad, head of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program, said his team is focused on mediation and preventing retaliation.

“Just because you’re in a confrontation, you don’t have to get a gun to solve it,” he said. “But oftentimes people are emotional, and if they think someone else has a gun, they think they also have to match that type of force and also carry a gun or display a gun or use it. We’re trying to stop that culture.”

The video below aired in our 11 p.m. newscast on April 23, 2023.