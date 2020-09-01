One man found dead after being struck by a vehicle, New Haven police investigating

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a car incident that took place late Monday night.

Police say on Monday at 8:24 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Orange Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Arriving emergency responders found a severely injured man in the roadway and a motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The pedestrian was pronounced dead.    

No word on the injuries of the driver. The victim and the driver have not been identified yet.

The intersection remains closed during the overnight

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ansonia police identify woman killed Sunday night; family claims father of woman's child killed her

News /

Ansonia police identify woman killed Sunday night

News /

Singing YNHH doctor wins 'Everyday Hero: Frontline Medial Workers' VMA with fellow nominees

News /

Police identify West Haven man killed in New Haven shooting

News /

16-year-old North Haven boy scout builds outdoor classroom for New Haven high school

News /

School supplies distributed to students in back-to-school event in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss