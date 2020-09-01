One man found dead after being struck by a vehicle, New Haven police investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a car incident that took place late Monday night.

Police say on Monday at 8:24 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Orange Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Arriving emergency responders found a severely injured man in the roadway and a motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The pedestrian was pronounced dead.

No word on the injuries of the driver. The victim and the driver have not been identified yet.

The intersection remains closed during the overnight

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.