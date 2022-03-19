ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a shooting in Ansonia early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Ansonia Police Department responded to multiple complaints of shots fired in the area of West Main Street and Bridge Street around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, officers located several handgun shell casings and blood.

Shortly after, a male gunshot victim was reported to the ER at Griffin Hospital.

A 35-year-old male victim was shot several times in the torso and lower body, police said. He was stabilized and sent to a local hospital for treatment where he is now in serious but stable condition.

Police said there were two shooting scenes located; one at Bridge Street and the other on West Main Street.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the APD at (203) 735-1885. Anonymous tips can be made here.

