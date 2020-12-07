One person injured following a shooting near Ferry St. in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured following a shooting in the area of Ferry Street Sunday.

New Haven Police say they and fire crews were called around 7:18 p.m. to the area of Ferry Street between Limerick Street and Chatham Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood for reports of gunfire and a person shot.

One gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.

Investigators remain on the scene.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.