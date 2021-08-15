One person rescued after car goes into water in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews responded to Lakewood Road for a car in the water early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to Lakewood Road around 3:53 a.m. Upon arrival, dive teams entered the water and began to search for the reported vehicle.

One occupant was located and removed from the water. The occupant was transported to an area hospital. The condition of the occupant is unknown at this time.

Divers continued to search the area and remained on scene with the removal of the vehicle. The incident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department.

