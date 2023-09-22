NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters rescued one person from an apartment building during a fire Thursday night, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department.

Officials said the fire happened around 11:45 p.m. at 8 Pond Street, which is a multi-family apartment that was built in 1880.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the second floor and front porch of the apartment that was extending up the outside of the building.

One person was rescued from the building and suffered from burns and smoke inhalation, officials said.

No further details have been released.