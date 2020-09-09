Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Naugatuck High School, classes dismissed at 11 a.m.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck High School officials announced today that an individual who was physically present at the school on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, the person who tested positive was a 12th grader who does not ride the bus and was assigned to Group B-in-person learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All classrooms were cleaned and sanitized after dismissal on Tuesday and between all classes as well today.

Students at Naugatuck High School will be dismissed today at 11:00 a.m. The full release from the school can be read below: