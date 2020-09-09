Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Naugatuck High School, classes dismissed at 11 a.m.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Naugatuck High School officials announced today that an individual who was physically present at the school on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.
According to school officials, the person who tested positive was a 12th grader who does not ride the bus and was assigned to Group B-in-person learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All classrooms were cleaned and sanitized after dismissal on Tuesday and between all classes as well today.
Students at Naugatuck High School will be dismissed today at 11:00 a.m. The full release from the school can be read below:
We are writing to inform you that today, September 9, 2020 we learned that an individual who was last physically present at Naugatuck High School on September 8, 2020 tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all students at Naugatuck High School will dismiss today at 11:00 a.m., including those that typically stay longer. The individual who tested positive is a 12th grade student, who does not ride the bus, and is assigned to Group B-in-person learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All classrooms and physical spaces were cleaned and sanitized after dismissal yesterday and between all classes as well today. Based on guidance from the Connecticut State Department of Education, Department of Public Health, and the CDC we are immediately taking the following steps:
1. Effective immediately, Naugatuck High School is closed. Until further notice, all Naugatuck High School students will participate in distance learning from home.
2. Our nursing supervisor, the Naugatuck Valley Health Department, and our medical advisor were notified. Contact tracing is underway.
3. The entire school will be deep cleaned and sanitized.
4. We will work with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department to assess the situation and determine Naugatuck High School’s next steps which will include when staff and students may return to the school building. We estimate that this will take between 2 and 5 days.
5. We will communicate with the Naugatuck High School community once the next steps have been determined.
6. Beginning tomorrow, lunch and breakfast will be available for pick-up during the closure at Naugatuck High School between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
7. During the closure, all before and after school activities at Naugatuck High School are postponed.
Within the next few days, Principal Harris will communicate important updates including Naugatuck High School’s next steps which will include when staff and students may return to the school building.