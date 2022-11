NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police.

The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said.

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Hebron high school

The focus of the shooting appeared to be on a brown SUV. News 8 cameras captured what is appeared to be several bullet holes in the car.

Police said the shooting victim is now listed in stable condition.

This is a developing story.