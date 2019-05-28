Open forum being held in Waterbury on students standing for Pledge of Allegiance

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Should students have to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance?

It's been a point of hot debate in Waterbury.

On Tuesday night, there's going to be an open forum on the topic at Naugatuck Valley Community College.

Related Content: Students don't have to recite Pledge of Allegiance in Waterbury Public Schools

The controversy all started after the family of a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet High School sued a teacher for allegedly berating students who chose not to stand.

Tuesday's meeting is at Founders Hall until 7:00 p.m.

