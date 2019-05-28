New Haven

Open forum being held in Waterbury on students standing for Pledge of Allegiance

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:44 PM EDT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Should students have to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance?

It's been a point of hot debate in Waterbury.

On Tuesday night, there's going to be an open forum on the topic at Naugatuck Valley Community College.

Related Content: Students don't have to recite Pledge of Allegiance in Waterbury Public Schools

The controversy all started after the family of a student at Waterbury Arts Magnet High School sued a teacher for allegedly berating students who chose not to stand. 

Tuesday's meeting is at Founders Hall until 7:00 p.m.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center