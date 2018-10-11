Open house lets employers size up tech students
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - October is National Manufacturing Month. While Connecticut has a proud industrial past, young people are needed to continue that tradition.
Something we keep hearing on the campaign trail this year: How do you keep companies in Connecticut?
One way is to make sure there is a workforce already here with the skills those companies need. For manufacturing, schools like Platt Tech in Milford provide that workforce right out of high school.
At times it can be tough to tell Milford's Platt Tech even is a high school, however. The idea is to make this machine shop look as professional as possible.
"That's why you see these kids here today operating the same software as the manufacturers who hire them," said Platt Tech department Head David Tuttle. "The same machines that we have here at the school is the same machines they have at the companies."
Some of those companies were in the school Thursday for an open house as part of manufacturing month, and they are looking to hire.
"With our trade, we always invested in machinery and things of that sort. The talent and the people to actually run those machines is very scarce," said Joe Visinski of J.V. Precision Machine.
Senior Jessein Ramos already spent this past summer doing an internship at Sikorsky Aircraft.
"I was inspecting aircraft fixtures for stuff like the Blackhawks and K-43s," Ramos said.
That was all based on the knowledge and experience he got at Platt. Chris Lickteig is a Platt graduate, who now works at Excello Tool in Milford. He learned manual machining in school years ago, and he learned this computerized, high-tech version on the job. He says for years, younger workers have not been learning these techniques.
"There are a lot of people with those skills out there that are an aging group, and we are looking for the next group to come in and keep our trade alive," Lickteig said.
Young people with these skills are very much in demand. While their peers will be paying thousands of dollars a year for more education, they will be making thousands of dollars a year in their jobs. Many, like Platt senior Jake Lopez, are already working in professional shops.
"When I graduate, I won't be going to college, I'll be going right into the field to work for the manufacturing industry," said Lopez.
It's not like tech school grads cannot go to college. Many do. It's just that with the skills they learn through things like the precision machining program, they can get good jobs right away.
