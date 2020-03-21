Breaking News
Orange First Selectman confirms town’s first coronavirus case
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — First Selectman of Orange James Zeoli confirmed to News 8 Saturday afternoon that a town resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

The individual is a senior male resident of one of the town’s village communities.

The individual was tested for the virus around a week ago and results came back negative, according to the First Selectman. A recent fall incident sent the individual back to the hospital, where he then tested positive.

The individual and his wife say they have neither traveled nor have interacted with people, according to Zeoli.

This is the town of Orange’s first coronavirus case.

As of Friday, there are at least 194 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, and four people in the state have died from the virus.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

