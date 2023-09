ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer in Orange fired one round during a “violent encounter with a suspect” Friday night, according to authorities.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Police said no one was struck by the shot that was fired.

Police did not release any details about the incident or the suspect.

The office of the inspector general is investigating. The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting in the investigation.