Orange PD: House fire remains under investigation

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The cause of a housefire that broke out Thursday night is still under investigation, according to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department.

Around 9 p.m., volunteer firefighters arrived to the home at 467 Ridgeview Road. The fire was visible in the bedroom window and front-left corner of the house, said Chief Vaughn Dumas.

“Firefighters made entry to the home and knocked the fire down quickly,” said Dumas. “It was under control a little after 9 p.m. Their aggressive attack prevented the fire from spreading beyond the bedroom and its contents.”

Improperly discarded smoking materials may play an accidental role in the fire, said Fire Marshal James Vincent.