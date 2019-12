Orange Police Officers Frank Koshes and Emily Taylor holding baby Jillian, who was born at her home. Photo: Orange Police Department

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — An extra special Christmas gift was delivered a little bit early in Orange!

Baby Jillian just couldn’t wait to celebrate the holidays. She was born at her home, just before 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Officers Frank Koshes and Emily Taylor got there right after she was born. They helped out by clamping and cutting the cord and wrapping her up nice and warm!

Mom and the baby are doing fine, and are ready to celebrate their first Christmas.