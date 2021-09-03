Person struck by Amtrak train near West Haven

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North reports that a person was struck by a train near West Haven Friday night.

The train service tweeted that the 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven is operating 10-15 minutes late due to the incident.

Amtrak tweeted out an alert that Train 178 will be delayed west of New Haven due to a trespasser incident.

Orange Police Department Dispatch confirmed that police responded to Marsh Hill Road for a report of a person struck by a train.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest information.

