Person struck by Amtrak train near West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North reports that a person was struck by a train near West Haven Friday night.
The train service tweeted that the 9:39 p.m. train from New Haven is operating 10-15 minutes late due to the incident.
Amtrak tweeted out an alert that Train 178 will be delayed west of New Haven due to a trespasser incident.
Orange Police Department Dispatch confirmed that police responded to Marsh Hill Road for a report of a person struck by a train.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest information.