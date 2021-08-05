Orange Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival returns for 2021, offering food, fun, and vaccines

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Orange Fireman’s Carnival is back in full swing this weekend and along with the fun and games is the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get a free ride.

The annual carnival is a place where kids of all ages are welcome, and you can find just about everything.

The carnival returns for its 94th year with the traditional food and fun. This is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year and COVID-19 forced it to shut down last year.

“It helps offset their budget and fund their operations for their department, which I believe is over $400,000,” said Jim Zeoli, Orange First Selectman.

Meanwhile, people should expect some changes due to spiking COVID numbers. Social distancing and mask-wearing are encouraged.

On Saturday, a COVID vaccination clinic will be held from noon until 5 p.m. and anyone who gets a shot will receive a ticket for a free ride.

“Rockwell Amusement has a specialized chemical that has been approved by the CDC to decontaminate the rides,” said Vaughan Dumas, Orange Fire Chief.

Thousands of fairgoers are expected over the next couple of days and the fire department plans to give back to those who supported them during their leanest hours of the pandemic.

“You can go to the raffle booth and file out one ticket person, and on Saturday afternoon, we’re going to pull a ticket, and someone is going to win a thousand dollars,” Dumas said.

While most of the fun will be here on the ground, if you look high enough you can also find it in the air.

“It will be good to have this year back to enjoy the rides and food with everyone,” said Katie Gowisnock.

This is an event for the whole family, which is going on now through Sunday.