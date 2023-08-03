ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – The “Orange Volunteer Firemen’s Carnival” is officially underway!



The carnival has delicious food, rides and games for attendees who are ready to “unleash their inner child.”

The event is held at 525 Orange Center Road on the Orange Fairgrounds.

The carnival will run throughout the entire weekend.



Fireworks will be held on Saturday night at the event and attendees will also have the opportunity to partake in the carnival’s “World Famous Raffle”



The revenue from the festival goes toward emergency and safety equipment for the Orange Volunteer Fire Department.



The “Orange Volunteer Firemen’s Carnival” schedule will run as follows: