ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old woman involved in a pedestrian crash in June died over the weekend due to her injuries, stated officials.

On June 23, Orange police said they responded to a car crash involving a white, 2021 Volkswagen Jetta and a pedestrian on Old Tavern Road. At the scene, officers found the 19-year-old, Chance Thompson of Orange, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Emergency aid was given to Thompson, and she was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Unfortunately, officials said that Thompson succumbed to her injuries over the weekend and passed away.

Investigators discovered that a 17-year-old woman from West Haven was behind the wheel of the Jetta when it crashed. She stopped at the scene after the incident, police said, and was cooperative during the investigation.

Orange Police Accident Reconstruction officers said they have been actively investigating this incident.

Some witnesses have come forward, but if there is anyone who has information about this case they are asked to please reach out to Officer Denny Peterson at (203) 891-2130, ext. 8409.