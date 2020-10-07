Ordinary in New Haven reopening its doors for phase 3 with remodeled interior

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan starts Thursday. For a lot of restaurants, they will now be able to sit up to 75% capacity.

Ordinary in New Haven will be opening its doors for the first time since March. Customers will be back in the dining area after eight months away.

RELATED: Rep. Jahana Hayes warns CT residents to not let guard down in Phase 3 after recovering from Covid-19

Owner Tim Cabral told News 8 he could have opened the doors back in Phase Two, but took the additional time to remodel the inside, “With the world shutting down the way it did, we figured we would look to renovate our space not only for this time but a forward level thinking for our future.”

They took the state-mandated safety guidelines, and with the help of Restoration Woodworks, made them look a bit nicer.

RELATED: University of New Haven quarantines entire residence hall after small COVID-19 spike

“We figured if we’re going to do it, let’s do it right, were going to do it the way we think is right,” Cabral tells us.

The large horseshoe-shaped booths are divided by detailed oak boards stained to match the woodwork throughout the restaurant.

RELATED: CT libraries receiving $2.6 million in CARE Act funds as capacity increases for phase 3

The restaurant is nearing its eighth year in the Elm City, “We’re trying to make an unordinary situation ordinary.”

Now, customers will be able to make reservations or walk-in. However, a new change is the way people will enter the restaurant. Instead of the main entrance off Chapel Street, the customers will now come in through the Taft Apartments on College and enter through the back door of Ordinary.