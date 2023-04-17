NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Outdoor dining is expanding in New Haven, due to the warm weather in April. This means the dining season will move up from May, to April, and continue until November.

Below is a list of outdoor dining spots in New Haven that we compiled.

Oak Haven Table and Bar

Oak Haven Table and Bar offers a whiskey menu, wine menu and brunch menu, with the occasional food and drink menu. They also offer catering.

They are located at 932 State Street, and are open Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tavern on State

Located in the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven, CT, Tavern On State serves an upscale menu of American cuisine and modern classic cocktails.

A strong juxtaposition of light and dark, masculine and feminine, and elegance and comfort can be found throughout every aspect of Tavern’s identity.

Their hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

L’Orcio

L’Orcio is an upscale dining restaurant located in New Haven, CT. They serve authentic Italian cuisine, and they are family-owned and operated.

Their restaurant is in a refurbished historical home, and they offer three dining experiences, with a bar, in their dining room, or in their outdoor dining area.

They are open Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Christopher Martins Restaurant

Christopher Martins Restaurant has been in the fine dining business for about 30 years.

They are known for their Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, and they are located in the upper State Street area of New Haven, a short distance from Yale University.

They are open Sunday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cave à Vin A Wine Bar

Cave à Vin A Wine Bar serves items such as, beer, wine, cheese and charceuterie boards, and various desserts.

Their hours are Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

116 Crown

116 Crown is located in downtown New Haven. They have been serving cocktails since 2007, and have received excellent reviews from the New York Times.

In addition to cocktails, they serve the cuisine of Chef Olivier Durand.

They are open Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday they are closed.

This list will continue to be updated.