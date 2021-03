NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on what would’ve been her 88th birthday.

Monday, the group that calls itself the “Outrages Elders” will gather on the New Haven Green in RBG’s honor.

They say they plan to wear lace collars and read some of RBG’s most memorable quotes in an event planned for noon. The group says it’ll continue to make calls for justice at the gathering.