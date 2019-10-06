Over 1,000 people Walk to End ALS in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Walk to End ALS was held today at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven where over 1,000 people participated Sunday.

People came out wearing their orange, determined to raise money to find a cure.

Money raised at the walk goes to help families impacted through support services, funding research, and to help shape public policy by raising awareness of the need.

One organizer told News 8, “We’re so grateful for the people who came out here this morning to support us in this event who share our vision of a world without ALS.”

Walk to End ALS at Lighthouse Point Park, New Haven. Team Rivas walking in memory of Ray Rivas. Photo: Anna Rivas via Reportit!

Along the three mile walk route, there were pictures of those currently fighting ALS and those who lost their battle.