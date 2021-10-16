Over 20 positive COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, over 100 people quarantining

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Public Schools have reported 27 confirmed individuals with COVID-19 this week.

The contract tracing resulted in additional 138 individuals being quarantine.

Report says in two occasions at Edgewood School, there were three individuals with confirmed cases in a single classroom, which constitutes a classroom breakout. In this case, the whole classroom, 22 individuals, were quarantined.

The classroom outbreaks are as followed:

25 quaratined at Davis Academt for Arts and Design Innovation

Four confirmed cases at LW Beecher Museum School of Arts and Sciences, 30 additional quarantining

Four cases at Hill Central Music Academy, nine quarantining

Three cases at Barack H. Obama Magnet School, four quarantining

One case at Edgewood School, three quarantining

One case at Mauro Sheridan Science, Technology, and Communications School, one quarantining

One case at John S. Martinez Sea and Sky STEM Magnet School, 19 quarantining

One case at King/Robinson Magnet School, seven quarantining

One case at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, three quarantining

One case at Wilbur Cross High School, three quarantining

One case at Brennan Rogers School of Communication and Media, six quarantining

One case at Clemente Leadership Academy, two quarantining

One case at Wexler Grant School, one quarantining

One case at Celentano School, three quarantining

New Haven Public Schools are following CDC guidance and Connecticut state mandates in managing the suspected COVID-19 cases.