Over 20 positive COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, over 100 people quarantining

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Public Schools have reported 27 confirmed individuals with COVID-19 this week.

The contract tracing resulted in additional 138 individuals being quarantine.

Report says in two occasions at Edgewood School, there were three individuals with confirmed cases in a single classroom, which constitutes a classroom breakout. In this case, the whole classroom, 22 individuals, were quarantined.

The classroom outbreaks are as followed:

  • 25 quaratined at Davis Academt for Arts and Design Innovation
  • Four confirmed cases at LW Beecher Museum School of Arts and Sciences, 30 additional quarantining
  • Four cases at Hill Central Music Academy, nine quarantining
  • Three cases at Barack H. Obama Magnet School, four quarantining
  • One case at Edgewood School, three quarantining
  • One case at Mauro Sheridan Science, Technology, and Communications School, one quarantining
  • One case at John S. Martinez Sea and Sky STEM Magnet School, 19 quarantining
  • One case at King/Robinson Magnet School, seven quarantining
  • One case at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, three quarantining
  • One case at Wilbur Cross High School, three quarantining
  • One case at Brennan Rogers School of Communication and Media, six quarantining
  • One case at Clemente Leadership Academy, two quarantining
  • One case at Wexler Grant School, one quarantining
  • One case at Celentano School, three quarantining

New Haven Public Schools are following CDC guidance and Connecticut state mandates in managing the suspected COVID-19 cases.

