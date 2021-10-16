Over 20 positive COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, over 100 people quarantining

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Public Schools have reported 27 confirmed individuals with COVID-19 this week.
The contract tracing resulted in additional 138 individuals being quarantine.
Report says in two occasions at Edgewood School, there were three individuals with confirmed cases in a single classroom, which constitutes a classroom breakout. In this case, the whole classroom, 22 individuals, were quarantined.
The classroom outbreaks are as followed:
- 25 quaratined at Davis Academt for Arts and Design Innovation
- Four confirmed cases at LW Beecher Museum School of Arts and Sciences, 30 additional quarantining
- Four cases at Hill Central Music Academy, nine quarantining
- Three cases at Barack H. Obama Magnet School, four quarantining
- One case at Edgewood School, three quarantining
- One case at Mauro Sheridan Science, Technology, and Communications School, one quarantining
- One case at John S. Martinez Sea and Sky STEM Magnet School, 19 quarantining
- One case at King/Robinson Magnet School, seven quarantining
- One case at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, three quarantining
- One case at Wilbur Cross High School, three quarantining
- One case at Brennan Rogers School of Communication and Media, six quarantining
- One case at Clemente Leadership Academy, two quarantining
- One case at Wexler Grant School, one quarantining
- One case at Celentano School, three quarantining
New Haven Public Schools are following CDC guidance and Connecticut state mandates in managing the suspected COVID-19 cases.