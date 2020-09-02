Over 30 cars in Waterbury damaged by BB guns, PD investigating

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a disturbing sight in some parts of Waterbury this week. Residents waking up to find their car windows smashed by BB gun pellet shots.

It happened to the relative of one man News 8 spoke with. The man did not want to be identified, but said, “They gotta catch these knuckleheads. I’m angry…Same thing happened to three of my neighbors.”

A man named Roberto is one of those neighbors. He doesn’t speak too much English but even with his Spanish accent, you could understand his pain and frustration.

“No happy,” he said. “Hit my car two times — the glass.”

A woman who didn’t want to go on camera told News 8 whoever’s doing this struck on her street, as well, around Washington Avenue and South Main Street.

“They hit like six or seven cars,” she said. “A neighbor woke us all up and said all these cars were damaged.”

Waterbury Police tell News 8 more than two dozen cars were damaged — mostly in The Sound End and East End sections of the city. They also say it happened overnight Monday into Tuesday.

“30-plus vehicles were damaged by somebody shooting at the windows,” said Lt. David Silverio of Waterbury PD.

No one has been hurt.

News 8 asked what the police department is doing to try to end this.

“We have officers assigned from the Detective Bureau,” Lt. Silverio said. “We have officers assigned from the Auto Theft Task Force, our Street Crimes Unit. We’re working with our residents; we’re working on video.”

Lt. Silverio says there are leads, but he couldn’t release specific details when we spoke with him Wednesday.

“Those whose cars have been hit know we’re on it,” he said.