Over 40 New Haven officers, officials in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several New Haven city officials and police officers are in quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus.

While some of the officials have tested negative, they are following CDC guidelines and waiting out the 14-day quarantine period at home.

It only takes fifteen minutes to get exposed. That is it. And with Connecticut seeing a record spike in numbers just today, New Haven officials are feeling the impact too.

Director of Public Health Maritza Bond, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero and Director of Communications Gage Frank have all been exposed.

At New Haven’s Police Department, a total of nine officers there have tested positive and are suffering from mild symptoms. 39 are in quarantine, according to the Assistant Chief of Police Renee Dominguez.

“My exposure was minimal. I was wearing a mask but it’s just fifteen minutes over a 24-hour period even when you’re wearing a mask,” Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero.

“I think it’s best for the protection of ourselves and our coworkers and the general public to be quarantining right now, it’s the responsible thing to do,” Director of Communications Gage Frank.

Gage tells News 8 he has been playing the guitar more, cooking and watching Netflix while Rebecca has been documenting her quarantine experience.

New Haven police are short staffed and some overtime is required. More importantly, they have amped up contact tracing which is imperative as officers must interact with the public on calls.