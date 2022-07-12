A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A wrong-way crash partially closed Route 8 Southbound in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Police have stated that two cars were traveling on Route 8 South near exit 34 when the incident occurred early Monday morning. The first car, a Honda Pilot, was traveling south down the route. The second car, a Honda HR-v Ex, was traveling the wrong way down that same road.

The two cars struck one another in a collision, which police said in an accident report resulted in minor injuries to the people in the first car.

The woman driving the wrong-way car sustained life-threatening injuries according to official statements.

Both vehicles remained on the scene between exits 36 and 34 on Route 8 South for part of Tuesday morning. Because of the collision, there was only one lane of traffic open to the public in this area.

Route 8 has since re-opened.

This incident is still under investigation by local police. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Trooper Rocha at (203) 267-2200.

