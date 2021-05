ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Ansonia battled a fire at a home on Fairview Street overnight Tuesday.

Fire officials said crews were dispatched to the scene at around 2:45 a.m.

The fire is now under control. One person has been treated for smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the is now under investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.