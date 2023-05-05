NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer carrying scrap metal is causing heavy delays Friday afternoon on Interstate 95 in New Haven, according to state police.

The I-95 South Exit 48 to I-91 North ramp is closed due to the crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT). The right lane on I-95 North Exit 48 to the I-91 North ramp is closed.

State police said some scrap metal spilled onto the highway, and minor injuries were reported.





Credit: Connecticut Department of Transportation

See the area to avoid using News 8’s Live Traffic Map.