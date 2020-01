WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 Northbound is closed between exits 43-44 due to a multi-car crash Thursday night.

Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that at 10:06 p.m. a vehicle overturned on the highway between exit 43 and 44. The highway has been shut down in the area.

No injuries are reported. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details on this story as they become available.