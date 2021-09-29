Owner of assisted living facility in East Haven, where two employees overdosed, arrested after inspection showed code violations

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The owner of Caroline Manor has been arrested following code violations during an inspection that took place last month. Caroline Manor is an assisted living facility in East Haven.

East Haven police announced that Timothy Conroy was arrested and charged with violation of safety codes.

During an inspection by the fire marshal, it was determined that a residential room and board facility lacked necessary fire safety and occupancy safety measures.

The arrest also comes after two employees were found to have overdosed at the facility on September 22. Due to the overdoses, the fire marshal contacted the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s office and requested the timeline for reinspection to be moved up for safety reasons.

RELATED: Criminal investigation underway after assisted living facility employees overdose, leaving patients with no supervision in East Haven

The request was granted and on September 23, the facility was reinspected. During the inspection, it was learned that none of the violations discovered during the first inspection had been corrected.

Six residents were relocated to other facilities as a result of the reinspection.

Conroy was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with violation of fire safety code. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in November.