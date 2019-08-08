Oxford community chipping in to help fix high school field damaged by vandals

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The community in Oxford is coming together to fix a field damaged by vandals.

Someone drove on the turf at Oxford High School and tore it up on Thursday night right after fireworks at the Quaker Farms Firemen’s Carnival.

Now, the volunteer fire company has to pay for the repairs. Oxford Little League is collecting money to help out. A lawn care business is also promising to fix the field.

