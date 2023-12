OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 81-year-old Oxford man sustained serious injuries when his vehicle left the roadway and struck multiple trees on Saturday morning, according to state police.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Riggs Street in Oxford. The man was the only person in the vehicle.

The man was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma on Riggs Street when it left the road, re-entered, crossed into an oncoming lane and then hit several trees.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.