Oxford mother charged with manslaughter in baby’s July overdose death

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An Oxford mother was arrested on manslaughter charges Tuesday after her 11-month-old baby died from a drug overdose in July.

Connecticut State Police say that just before 2 p.m. on July 6, troopers responded to a 911 call from 7 Blue Ridge Terrace for the report of a baby who was not breathing. The baby was then taken to Griffin Hospital where he pronounced dead.

The victim’s mother, 35-year-old Rebecca Dixon, told police that she and the baby had fallen asleep earlier that day and when she woke up, the child wasn’t breathing.

According to the police report, the Chief Medical Examiner later determined the baby’s manner of death to be homicide that was caused by “acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl and morphine, with recent cocaine exposure.”

During the investigation, troopers say that they discovered that Dixon and the baby’s father had been using narcotics inside of the home after finding heroin and drug paraphernalia. According to the police report, the couple also admitted that they used narcotics while speaking with investigators.

On Tuesday, Dixon was arrested and charged with manslaughter. She was held on a $100,000 bond.