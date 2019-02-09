New Haven

Oxford police issue silver alert for missing 27-year-old man

Posted: Feb 09, 2019 01:56 PM EST

Updated: Feb 09, 2019 01:56 PM EST

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old man from Oxford on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, 27-year-old Brandon Stiven has been reported as missing since Saturday. 

Brandon Stiven is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he stands around 6'1" and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Police say Stiven may be driving a 2007 maroon Ford Explorer. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford police by calling 203-267-2240 .

