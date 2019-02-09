Oxford police issue silver alert for missing 27-year-old man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Brandon Stiven, 27)

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 27-year-old man from Oxford on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, 27-year-old Brandon Stiven has been reported as missing since Saturday.

Brandon Stiven is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he stands around 6'1" and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Police say Stiven may be driving a 2007 maroon Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford police by calling 203-267-2240 .