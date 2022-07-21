NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Police Department arrested a 16-year-old for burglary and stealing an elderly woman’s car earlier this year.

The arrest stems from an incident on January 10 where an elderly woman was knocked to the ground and her car was stolen from the Cumberland Farms on 69 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck. During the incident, the woman sustained injuries and the suspect drove away in her car.

In May, Naugatuck police responded to a burglary at the local auto dealership Autohaus at 393 Rubber Ave. for an attempt to take car keys from cars in the parking lot.

NPD arrested a 16-year-old in connection to both incidents. He was charged with the following: robbery in the third degree, assault in the third degree of an elderly victim, larceny in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.

The juvenile was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.