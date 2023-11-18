NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Students and alumni from Yale and Harvard joined forces to show their support for the Palestinian people at the annual Harvard-Yale football game Saturday in New Haven.

The coalition of students and alumni announced their plans to protest the game Saturday afternoon. In their announcement they stated their goal was, “to demand [their] university leaders call upon Congress for an immediate ceasefire, and for Harvard and Yale’s divestment from weapons manufacturers that arm Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

There were plans to delay the game with their protests. A Yale student told News8 that there were more police than anticipated and plans changed. Palestinian flags were visible in the stands throughout the game.

The coalition intends to release a statement following their protest. Check back with News8 for updates.