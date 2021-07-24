ParaConn is Connecticut’s first paranormal convention

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — One of Connecticut’s most haunted cities is embracing its scary side. Ansonia hosted the state’s first paranormal convention this summer.

RELATED: Ansonia to host CT’s first-ever paranormal convention ‘Paraconn’ this summer

A paranormal convention happening called ParaConn brought together psychic mediums, tarot readers and artists, all sharing Connecticut’s history of the paranormal.

A paranormal investigation team hosted the event with vendors from all over the state. Special guests came to educate people on on their life-long paranormal research.

The ghost tour investigations team says they don’t charge a dime for spiritual cleansing or investigations –saying that money and spirituality don’t mix.