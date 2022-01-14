Paraprofessional arrested after bringing loaded gun into New Haven school, police say

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A paraprofessional at the Brennan-Rogers School in New Haven was arrested after she brought a loaded handgun to school, police said.

Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez said they received a call from the school on Wilmot Road just after noon Friday after Sonnetta Powell commented to another staff member about bringing a weapon to school.

Powell, 31, told police she had a registered handgun in her vehicle, but investigators found the loaded weapon on her, Dominguez said.

“She had expressed concern about how some students were behaving and wanted to protect herself,” New Haven Schools Superintendent Dr. Iline P. Tracey said.

New Haven Police arrested and charged Powell with possession of a weapon on school grounds and second-degree breach of peace. Bond was set at $50,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

