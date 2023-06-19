MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While Korene Valano lost a leg to cancer, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing her education and career — and training to compete in triathlons.

She credits Gaylord with helping her get back on her feet.

“And, because of that, I am able to work full-time, be an athlete,” she said. “I went to medical school during my amputation, so I’m a physician in private practice.”

She was surprised with a check when the Great River Golf Club hosted the annual Gaylord Golf Classic on Monday in Milford.

The tournament provides the operating income for Gaylord’s adaptive sports program for people with disabilities. The event also included a raffle and silent auction.

An amputee’s needs often go beyond a simple prosthetic limb.

“For Korene’s instance, she’s got three prosthetic legs,” said Doug Levens, the head paratriathlon coach at the Gaylord Sports Association. “She has one that’s covered by insurance, but insurance isn’t going to cover a bike leg. It isn’t going to cover a run leg. It isn’t going to cover any changes she needs to make to her bike, because those are not all needed things.”

He said that the Gaylord Sports Association goes beyond being an association.

“It’s more like Gaylord Gives-Your-Life-Back Association,” Levens said.

Valano’s $3,000 check is for custom adaptive equipment for her bike, plus coaching and travel expenses for training for the Paratriathlon National Competition.