HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Board of Education meeting is underway in Hamden Tuesday night and the topic of masks in the classroom could be part of that discussion.

The meeting drew a large crowd, with people outside protesting, holding signs with phrases like “unmask our kids” and calling for mask choice.

After the last Board of Education meeting in town, many were surprised the board voted to leave the mask mandate in place, and some people are upset because they did not feel like there was an end date to it.

There were a lot of emotions with strongly-worded emails sent to the Board of Education. Police were brought into Tuesday night’s meeting because of those emails.

The Board of Education said it is not even on the agenda. The topic may be addressed during the meeting.

News 8 has a crew inside the meeting. Stay tuned for the latest updates on News 8 at 10 on WCTX and News 8 at 11 on WTNH.