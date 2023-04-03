MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents rallied Monday night in Milford for a fully funded school budget.

The city’s finance board said that the board of education has to cut $1.8 million from its budget request for the next academic year.

Those cuts could come from STEM and language programs. School closures are also possible.

“Harborside is my home, and I don’t want them to close my school,” said Madison Eisenhandler, who is in the sixth grade at Harborside Middle School. “I love it and I don’t want it to close.”

Parents urged for more funding to avoid the cuts.

“As a parent, I’m concerned the future opportunities my kids will get if the school system is diminished” said Ryan McConnell, a parent. “As a business owner, what I care about is this town being attractive to new people coming in and investing.”

The city will hold a public hearing on the budget on April 17. A final vote is expected in early May.