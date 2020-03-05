Parents outraged by poor building conditions revealed at North Branford High School

NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WTNH) — A number of parents say they are concerned over the sub-par conditions revealed at North Branford High School Wednesday night.

Problems at the school range from an outdated heating system to windows that won’t open, broken bathroom stalls, cracked installation, and even a flooded basement.

The Superintendent of North Branford Schools tells News 8 the high school was built in 1964 and students deserve a better learning experience.

Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker deemed the building outdated and says something new could be on the horizon: “This is not equipped for state-of-the-art teaching and learning.”

These children and staff members deserve to be in a state-of-the-art building. Every surrounding town has made a commitment to their high school being the flagship school in their district. – Superintendent Scott Schoonmaker

A series of tours were held at the school Wednesday night showing parents and the general public what is often not seen.

Parents told News 8 they were shocked at the conditions.

“The school is in bad shape. I didn’t know it was this bad…One classroom is hot, the other is cold. They have AC units in the windows. How much mold is in those units? They’re probably never cleaned,” said Parent Lou DiMeo.

Others saying it’s time for a new school in town.

It’s upsetting. I think the education and the teachers have been great the entire time they’ve been in the North Branford school system, so I’d like the school to match that for them. – Bridget Lundgren / North Branford parent

School officials tell News 8 a few construction plans are on the table for the town including a plan for a whole new building. However, with the current shape of the school, officials say it would be cheaper to build a whole new school than renovate what exists now.

The Superintendent explained, the cost of a new building for taxpayers in North Branford would be about $40 million after a reimbursement from the state.

“The academic programs here are super strong and super good,” says North Branford senior Lily Blomster. “It’s just that the building needs to be renovated to maximize the student’s potential. My hope is that whatever they choose to do, it will benefit their students and the town in the best way possible.”

School officials are set to meet with an architect and the State Department of Education on March 25 to present their case for a new high school.

The superintendent tells News 8 he is set to reconvene with the town council with hopes of receiving their blessing to move forward with a plan for the future.