NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have life-threatening injuries after an electric car crashed into a tree and caught fire on I-91N in North Haven Wednesday night, according to officials.

The North Haven Fire Department said the crash occurred near Exit 11 and that multiple fire crews are at the scene.

Fire officials said that battery cells belonging to an alternative fuel vehicle were involved in the fire.

I-91 North is closed between Exits 13 and 12, according to the Department of Transportation. There is also heavy traffic congestion between Exits 10 and 12.

The North Haven Fire Department is asking drivers to expect highway delays for several hours and to seek alternate routes.

