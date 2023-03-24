BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Parthenon Diner in Branford is returning to a special meal service on Easter. For the third year, the diner will offer free to-go meals to seniors, veterans, and those in need.

“We’re preparing turkey dinners and ham dinners,” said diner owner John Sousoulas.

The diner has been part of the community for 37 years. Sousoulas says giving back is a way to show gratitude.

“The community has really wrapped themselves around us, very supportive of us,” he said. “We’re part of Branford, the fabric of Branford.”

Nunizo Morra is a regular customer. He’s proud to support a restaurant that cares about its community.

“We come here very frequently, once a week,” Morra said. “I think it’s great. John, the owner, is a great guy who gives a lot back to the community very frequently. Myself, my family, we all love seeing it being able to help in supporting that.”

The diner plans to continue the event for years and expand to reach more people in Connecticut.

Seniors, veterans, and those in need can sign-up to receive a free meal by calling the restaurant at (203) 481-0333 before April 7.