Party at the polls: Voters waiting in lines at the polls entertained by DJs, musicians on Election Day

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Entertainment at the polls this Election Day. DJs and musicians were performing for voters standing in line at polling places across the state Tuesday.

DJs performed at polling places in Hamden and at Lincoln Bassett School in New Haven.

A political science professor at Quinnipiac University came up with the idea. It’s meant to lift spirits and entertain people waiting in line.

At The Wexler Grand School, the NAACP in New Haven teamed up with the Yale School of Music to play tunes for voters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Party at the polls: Music being played for voters waiting in lines at the polls

News /

Live Results: Three candidates face off for CT’s 5th Congressional District.

News /

Ansonia Public Schools closed Wednesday due to natural gas outage in Derby, over 2K affected

News /

Ballot counting under way in Merdien, officials say security beefed up to ensure every vote is counted

News /

3rd Congressional District candidates continue campaigning on Election Day

News /

Family, friends honor slain East Haven mother during Day of the Dead celebrations

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss