Party at the polls: Voters waiting in lines at the polls entertained by DJs, musicians on Election Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Entertainment at the polls this Election Day. DJs and musicians were performing for voters standing in line at polling places across the state Tuesday.

DJs performed at polling places in Hamden and at Lincoln Bassett School in New Haven.

A political science professor at Quinnipiac University came up with the idea. It’s meant to lift spirits and entertain people waiting in line.

At The Wexler Grand School, the NAACP in New Haven teamed up with the Yale School of Music to play tunes for voters.