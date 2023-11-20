HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You should keep your opinions about grandma’s cooking to yourself this Thanksgiving — and your political thoughts.

About 61% of voters want to avoid discussing politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University. However, the same poll found that 29% of voters want to share their political opinions.

How has that changed? Not much, according to the results. About 59% of voters answered that politics in the U.S. over the last year hasn’t changed if they feel comfortable discussing their opinions. About 30% said it’s changed for the worse, and 9% said it’s changed for the better.