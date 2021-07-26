Patients and staff at Wallingford Masonicare test positive for COVID-19

New Haven

by: Isabella Gentile

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 14 patients and a handful of staff members at Masonicare in Wallingford have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Masonicare Ann Collette.

Collette said those infected have experienced nothing to mild symptoms.

She said they began testing after an employee became positive.

According to Collette, 96% of the building’s residents are vaccinated, but it is unknown if the 14 who recently tested positive were vaccinated or not.

All employees are required to get vaccinated unless they are exempt for a specific reason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Patients and staff at Wallingford Masonicare test positive for COVID-19

News /

Waterbury alderman angry over illegal dumping in the city

News /

Remediation at former United Nuclear Corporation site is finally complete

News /

18-year-old New Haven man arrested after stealing car, leading PD on foot chase

News /

Message from CT health leaders: ‘The delta variant is coming for the unvaccinated’

News /

State officials give update on CT COVID vaccination efforts

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss