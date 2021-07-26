Patients and staff at Wallingford Masonicare test positive for COVID-19

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 14 patients and a handful of staff members at Masonicare in Wallingford have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Masonicare Ann Collette.

Collette said those infected have experienced nothing to mild symptoms.

She said they began testing after an employee became positive.

According to Collette, 96% of the building’s residents are vaccinated, but it is unknown if the 14 who recently tested positive were vaccinated or not.

All employees are required to get vaccinated unless they are exempt for a specific reason.