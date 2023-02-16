NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beatles are back in town.

Well, one of them. Sir Paul McCartney is recounting his life and time with the legendary ’60s English rock group at Yale University on Thursday while celebrating his new book: “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.”

McCartney will be joined by editor and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and the Neil Gray Jr. Professor of English at Yale Landon Hammer. The trio will discuss McCartney’s new book, which delves into 154 songs from all stages of his career: the decade with The Beatles, Wings, and his solo albums.

The British rock band the Beatles show their Member of the Order of the British Empire medals at Buckingham Palace in London, England, Tuesday Oct. 26, 1965. The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, were awarded the MBE by Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo)

Fans will finally get a behind-the-scenes look at why certain lyrics were written, the inspiration behind them, and what he thinks of the words now.

The Lyrics: Paul McCartney in Conversation will kick-off at 7 p.m. at Yale University’s Woolsey Hall on College Street. While registration for this event has closed, those waitlisted should look out for an email, should tickets become available ahead of the show.