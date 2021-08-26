PD: 14-year-old killed during shooting in New Haven on Wednesday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that killed a teen on Wednesday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Chatham Street between Rowe and Ferry Streets. When officers arrived, they located a 14-year-old New Haven resident suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the New Haven Police Department.

No additional information was released at this time.

