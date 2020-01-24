PD: 2 arrests made after woman robbed at knife-point in Hamden parking lot

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two arrests were made after a woman was robbed at knife-point in a Hamden parking lot on Friday morning.

Police say that at around 6:20 a.m., an officer saw a car traveling southbound on Whitney Avenue with defective equipment and when he tried to stop that car, the driver failed to pull over.

The car later crashed on Bedford Street, when police were not in pursuit, and one of the two occupants fled on foot.

Shortly after, officers were notified of a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot of a shopping plaza, at 2335 Dixwell Avenue. A 59-year-old woman had been approached by a man who demanded her purse at knife-point.

The man then grabbed the woman’s purse from her shopping cart, before he got into a car that was driven by another person.

The car was then seen fleeing towards Skiff Street.

An investigation later determined that the people in that car were also responsible for the knife-point robbery and that the car was reported stolen from Madison.

The two suspects involved were identified as 25-year-old Kenzell Goodman, of New Haven, and 19-year-old Rhyiashia Beall, of New Haven.

Goodman was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Beall was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny. She was also held $25,000 bond.